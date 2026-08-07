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Save on select Philips Airfryers

Save up to $50 and make family routines easier from breakfast to after-school snacks. Offer expires 08.08.26

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Family enjoying a meal together, showcasing a lifestyle image of easy food preparation.
PHILIPS TRUSTED

Rule the Countertop

Coffee machines that energize and inspire, to airfryers that cook healthy meals for the whole family.

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Philips Espresso Machines.

ESPRESSO MACHINES

Coffee for the Soul

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Philips Airfryers.

AIRFRYERS

Any Meal, Any Time

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Philips Baristina Milk Frothers.

ACCESSORIES

The Extra Mile

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Pasta maker with fresh pasta on a white background

PASTA MAKER

Homemade Pasta

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Customer Favorite

NEW!
Philips 8000 series coffee machine with a glass of cappuccino on a white background

Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

Enjoy 50+ hot and cold coffee recipes at the touch of a button with the Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series fully automatic espresso machine - including authentic cold brew ready in just 5 minutes.

$1,999.99
$1,999.99 $1,999.99
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PHILIPS TRUSTED

Get inspired!

Hear from our consumers on how much they love our products!

  • Baristina Espresso Machine
    Star rating

    “Bought this to replace our Nespresso machine and get away from expensive coffee capsules. So far, the coffee is better and the machine is just as easy if not a little easier to produce an excellent cup of coffee quickly and simply. I am very pleased”

    - Rob123  

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  • Philips LatteGo coffee machine making a latte.
    Star rating

    “I bought this machine-I’ve used it over 500 times and it’s flawless. The milk is great. My favorite drink is the latte macchiato. The extra shot feature is great too!”

    - Geno

    Shop 5500 Automatic
  • Philips Barista Brew espresso machine with built-in grinder.
    Star rating

    “This is probably the best and fanciest espresso machine on the market. From grinding your own beans fresh to frothing fresh milk - this is probably the tastiest cup of espresso I’ve ever had. My favorite part is it also makes americanos - and lattes will never be easier. The instructions were super simple to follow and set up took less than 5 minutes. And can we talk about the packaging ?! This machine and accessories were packed away nicely and super organized- I give this machine 10/10.” 

    - josalynns1_8223

    Shop Barista Brew Semi-automatic

See the product at home.

White Philips espresso machine with milk frother, sits on kitchen counter amongst other kitchen items.
Lifestyle image of a Philips espresso machine, with a woman and child enjoying coffee.
Philips Barista espresso machine making espresso in a glass cup.
Woman holding coffee cup standing near Philips espresso machine.