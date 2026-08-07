“This is probably the best and fanciest espresso machine on the market. From grinding your own beans fresh to frothing fresh milk - this is probably the tastiest cup of espresso I’ve ever had. My favorite part is it also makes americanos - and lattes will never be easier. The instructions were super simple to follow and set up took less than 5 minutes. And can we talk about the packaging ?! This machine and accessories were packed away nicely and super organized- I give this machine 10/10.”