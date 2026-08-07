Ceramic grinders are superior than metal ensuring superior taste for ~20.000 cups* because:



1. Ceramic dissipates heat better than metal. That means ceramic grinders do not heat up during usage (grinding) and ensures that the coffee is not burned before brewing.

2. Ceramic is better due to its’ robust sharpness (it does not wear over time while metal does) we claim it to be 61% more robust.



Moreover, our grinders offer 12 different setting to fine-tune the grind size.