High Quality Coffee from Fresh Beans
Enjoy the full flavor of your beans with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind with one of the 12 options, from fine to coarse.
Elevate your coffee experience with the Philips Series 5500 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo. In one touch, the machine grinds, tamps, and brews to deliver 20 different coffee presets, from hot espressos to cool iced coffees.
Enjoy the full flavor of your beans with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind with one of the 12 options, from fine to coarse.
LatteGo creates silky-smooth milk foam thanks to our cyclonic frothing technology – even with plant-based milk. With only two parts, our milk system is cleaned in less than 10 seconds. The system can go in the dishwasher or under the tap.