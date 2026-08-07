Philips 5500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine - LatteGo

All-in-one coffee machine for 20 hot & iced drinks at the touch of a button.
$1,299.99
$1,299.99 $1,299.99
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Product description

Elevate your coffee experience with the Philips Series 5500 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo. In one touch, the machine grinds, tamps, and brews to deliver 20 different coffee presets, from hot espressos to cool iced coffees.

  •  LatteGo automatically steams, foams, and froths milk to create cafe favorites. With the intuitive color display, adjust strength, volume, and milk froth level.
  •  Save up to 2 profiles to return to your favorite coffee every time. No more waiting: the machine is ready to brew in 3 seconds with QuickStart.
  • With SilentBrew’s sound shielding and quiet grinding, certified by Quiet Mark, enioy 40% quieter brewing than earlier models.
  • Featuring a built-in grinder and 15-Bar pressure pump, the Philips 5500 Series ensures precise and consistent grinding for optimal flavor extraction.
  •  Use the AquaClean filter for up to 5000 cups without descaling, this espresso machine brings power, technology, and customization to your kitchen coming with 230W of power.

What's in the box

  • Philips 5500 Fully Automatic espresso machine
  • AquaClean filter
  • LatteGo storage lid
  • Measuring spoon
  • Water hardness test strip


Check out the manual here.

Specifications

Color:
Grey Chrome
Country of Origin:
Romania
Design Location:
Italy
Dimensions:
9.6 x 14.6 x 17.0 inches
SKU:
EP5544/94
Voltage:
120v
Weight:
17.6 lbs.
Hot and iced coffees

Your Favorite Drinks at your Fingertips

Americano Americano
Cafè Au Lait Cafè Au Lait
Caffè Crema Caffè Crema
Caffè Latte Caffè Latte
Cappuccino Cappuccino
Coffee Coffee
Espresso Lungo Espresso Lungo
Espresso Espresso
Flat White Flat White
Frothed Milk Frothed Milk
Hot Water Hot Water
Iced Americano Iced Americano
Iced Cafè Au Lait Iced Cafè Au Lait
Iced Cafè Crema Iced Cafè Crema
Iced Cappuccino Iced Cappuccino
Iced Coffee Iced Coffee
Iced Espresso Iced Espresso
Iced Latte Iced Latte
Latte Macchiato Latte Macchiato
Ristretto Ristretto
Travel Mug Travel Mug

If you spend an average of $6 per day on coffee in Coffee Shops, this machine will pay for itself in just about six months*.

*Having 2cups of Latte Coffee a day, based on an estimated average price of $3,42 per
cup (e.g. Grande in Starbucks or Medium in Dunkin’ Donuts), comparing to the
MSRP of the PHILIPS Full Automatic Expresso Machine SKU EP5544, EP4444 and EP33479 – May 2025

Coffee Quality
100% Ceramic Grinders

High Quality Coffee from Fresh Beans

Enjoy the full flavor of your beans with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind with one of the 12 options, from fine to coarse.

LatteGo
LatteGo Milk System

Silky Smooth Foam

LatteGo creates silky-smooth milk foam thanks to our cyclonic frothing technology – even with plant-based milk. With only two parts, our milk system is cleaned in less than 10 seconds. The system can go in the dishwasher or under the tap.

Additional Highlights

Philips LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine with touchscreen display making a latte macchiato.

Intuitive Display

Select, customize and save coffees in five user profiles.

QuickStart

Less waiting time and faster coffee with QuickStart.

Add an Extra Shot

Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot functions.

Silent Brew Technology

40% quieter than earlier models with SilentBrew technology

AquaClean Filter

Up to 5000 cups without descaling thanks to AquaClean.

Compare Fully Automatic Espresso Machines

  • Current Product
    Philips coffee machine with a glass of cappuccino and milk, on a white background.
    Philips 5500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine - LatteGo
    Price
    $1,299.99
    Drink Variety
    20 drinks, black & milk based, hot and cold coffees.
    Accepted Milk Types
    All, including plant-based milk alternatives
    Coffee Profiles
    4 user profiles + guest
    Dimensions
    9.6 x 14.6 x 17.0 inches
  • Philips coffee machine with a glass of cappuccino and milk, on a white background.
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    Price
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    Drink Variety
    12 drinks, black & milk based, hot and cold coffees.
    Accepted Milk Types
    All, including plant-based milk alternatives
    Coffee Profiles
    2 profiles
    Dimensions
    9.6 x 14.6 x 17.0 inches
  • Philips coffee machine with a glass of cappuccino and milk, on a white background.
    Philips 3300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine - LatteGo
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    Price
    $899.99
    Drink Variety
    6 drinks, black & milk bases, hot and cold coffees.
    Accepted Milk Types
    All, including plant-based milk alternatives
    Coffee Profiles
    0 profiles
    Dimensions
    9.6 x 14.6 x 17.0 inches

Pairs Well With

  • Two blue and white filters with a patented technology logo on a white background

    Philips AquaClean Water Filter Twin Pack

    Pure water and perfect coffee for twice as long!
    $35.99
    $35.99 $35.99
  • Philips Original Descaler for Espresso Machines

    Philips Original Descaler for Espresso Machines

    Easily descale your coffee machine for pure taste and peak performance.
    $9.99
    $9.99 $9.99
Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a ceramic grinder better for coffee-making?

Ceramic grinders are superior than metal ensuring superior taste for ~20.000 cups* because:

1. Ceramic dissipates heat better than metal. That means ceramic grinders do not heat up during usage (grinding) and ensures that the coffee is not burned before brewing.
2. Ceramic is better due to its’ robust sharpness (it does not wear over time while metal does) we claim it to be 61% more robust.

Moreover, our grinders offer 12 different setting to fine-tune the grind size.

What bean dosing amount corresponds to the three adjustable aroma setting: low, med, high?

The Aroma setting allows users to adjust the amount of coffee powder dosed. From lower to higher setting our brew unit it's able to handle between 6gr and 9gr of coffee powder.

It is important to notice that different beans, roast levels and the dimension of the grain size may have an impact on the actual dosage, this is why the machines are equipped with an auto-dose system.

Do I need to replace the AquaClean filter or descale my machine?

AquaClean filter, which provides purified water for up to 5,000* cups without needing to descale.

*Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

Which parts of the Philips LatteGo espresso machine are dishwasher safe?

The drip-tray and LatteGo are dishwasher safe.

Can I use different types of milk for my coffee?

Yes, including plant-based milk alternatives.

Can I personalize my coffee?

Yes, Adjust strength, volume and milk froth level to your taste. Save up to 5 profiles of your favorite coffees.

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