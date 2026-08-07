Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more.
Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with unique StarPlate creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tasty every time.