Philips 2000 Series Airfryer with Window, 4.4 Qt (4.2L)

Countertop airfryer that fills your kitchen with flavor.
$99.99
$99.99 $99.99
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Product description

Crispy outside, tender inside. With the Philips 2000 Series Airfryer, dinner is made easy. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste.
  •  Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 20 minutes.
  • Plus, enjoy delicious food with up to 90% less fat*.
  • This Airfryer offers 13 cooking methods in one: Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more.
  • Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

What's in the box

  • Philips 2000 Series Airfryer with Window, 4.4 Qt Capacity
  • 1 Air Fryer with power cable
  • 1 User Manual
  • 1 Power Cable hook for storage

Check out the manual here.

Specifications

Color:
Black
Country of Origin:
China
Design Location:
Netherlands
Dimensions:
13"x 17.75" x 12.25"
SKU:
NA221/00
Voltage:
120
Weight:
10 lbs.
Philips Airfryer with 6 cooking methods.
13 Cooking Methods:

Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more.

Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

Philips Airfryer 2000 Series RapidAir Technology.
RapidAir Technology:

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil.

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with unique StarPlate creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tasty every time.

Additional Highlights

Philips Airfryer 2000 Series.

Touchscreen Display

9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

Quick and Easy to Clean

Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

Perfectly-sized

The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 18 oz of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 21 oz of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.

HomeID App

Discover over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Aifryer with east step-by-step instructions.**
Frequently Asked Questions

Does this airfryer have any advanced or unique features?

This airfryer offers a window to monitor cooking progress without letting heat out.

What is the maximum capacity for common foods?

Easily cook for up to 3 people without sacrificing counter space. Our 4.2L Airfryer fits up to 800 gram of chicken drumsticks (6pcs), or 25 oz of veggies.

What is the temperature range of this airfryer and how precise is the control?

This model has a temperature range of 140-400 °F

What is RapidAir technology and how does it work?

RapidAir Technology is the unique technology that ensures even, consistent cooking to maximize taste and crunch.

Can I cook multiple types of food at the same time?

As a single basket air fryer, you can combine multiple food types (e.g. vegetables) into the basket and cook at a single temperature.

What is the HomeID App about?

Home Appliances Unlocked!
Whose got time to read the manuals? The HomeID app is your new go-to place for information on how to get the most out of your home appliance.

More videos, more discovery!
Find and easily consume a range of tips, recipes, and other home inspiration with bigger library of videos than ever before!
*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
**Number of recipes may vary per country